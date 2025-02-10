Rikishi Opens Up About Reaction To Son Jey Uso Winning 2025 WWE Royal Rumble

Anyone who has followed Rikishi over the past year knows how big a fan he is of his sons, Jey and Jimmy Uso. In fact, Rikishi's fandom for them, and Jey in particular, has at times veered towards controversy, with some fans even wondering if Rikishi's lavish praise of his son, and criticism of WWE's handling of him, could lead Jey into hot water. But there was none of that Royal Rumble weekend, with fans and pundits joining Rikishi in celebrating Jey's Rumble victory.

As such, it will surprise no one that during the most recent episode of Rikishi's "Off the Top Rope" podcast, the smile on the WWE Hall of Famer's face was the widest it had ever been.

"It has been like that since the weekend of the Royal Rumble, since Jey punched his ticket into headlining WrestleMania, YeetMania," Rikishi said. "You can tell, my voice is just kind of hoarse from yelling, screaming, having a few cocktails. You know, the family, we've been celebrating, and it's just been great man. And I want to say thank you to all the fans. Thank you to all my family, my personal friends, those that got my contact, my number. Nonstop texts man, notstop calling.

"And I mentioned this on Instagram Live last night, I still haven't gotten time to...be able to answer those texts and answer those voicemails. I ain't never had so many people call me. I mean...I wasn't even in the match. But just because of relationship, the love and the respect that's show...how happy they are for my son Jey, man. And you know, the work has been recognized. So thank y'all. Thank the whole wrestling universe, thank the world. WrestleMania is going to be lit, and it's going to be YeetMania."

