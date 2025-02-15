WWE's Bron Breakker Explains His (Unsurprising) Preference To Be Heel Over Babyface

Since making his WWE debut in 2021, Bron Breakker has made a name for himself as an up and coming wrestler that fans should pay attention to. Following a highly successful run in WWE NXT, Breakker was called up to the main roster last year, where he's since gone on to win the WWE Intercontinental Championship and feud against stars like Sami Zayn, Jey Uso, and Sheamus.

Though he started his WWE career as a hero, Breakker now serves as one of the most dominant young heels in the company. Appearing on the "No-Contest Wrestling Podcast," Breakker explained which of the two roles he prefers and why.

"I like being a heel much more than I do being a babyface," Breakker said. "It comes more natural to me, to be a violent, unhinged lunatic."

Part of Breakker's reasoning is that he believes he didn't succeed in his initial attempt at being a babyface, mostly because he was too new to pick up on what strong babyfaces are supposed to do in the ring. While he feels more comfortable as a villain right now, Breakker acknowledged that he won't be able to remain one forever.

"I'll definitely get back to being a babyface at some point in my career," Breakker said. "It'll just be much better this time around."

Breakker's initial babyface run took place entirely in NXT, though it seemed as though WWE was toying with the idea of turning him face on "WWE Raw" last year. It didn't happen, however, and Breakker has continued on as a heel, with two Intercontinental Championship reigns under his belt.

