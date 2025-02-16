WWE Star CM Punk Explains Why He Thinks He's Paul Heyman's Favorite

Paul Heyman has managed some of the biggest names to ever appear on WWE television throughout his career, with many of his clients claiming to be "Paul Heyman guys." Despite wrestlers like Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns being some of Heyman's most successful projects, CM Punk has recently stated that he's "The Wise Man's" favorite. Speaking in an interview with Jackie Redmond, Punk explained that he is most likely Heyman's preferred client because he was the wrestler who introduced the term, "Paul Heyman guy."

"I think, in a way, I'm probably his favorite because I actually coined the phrase, 'Paul Heyman guy.' There were Paul Heyman guys before me, but they didn't brand themselves as such or weren't really kind of known as Paul Heyman guys. I was the one who really branded myself, that and other people, so, he probably owes me some merch royalties."

Punk also touched on the eventual favor Heyman owes him for his involvement in helping Roman Reigns, Sami Zayn and The Usos defeat Solo Sikoa's Bloodline at WarGames this past November at Survivor Series.

"We'll have to wait and see, he's kind of a powerful guy, even though we are friends, you never know. The favor might have to be something that he's completely uncomfortable with doing."

Speculation towards what Heyman's favor to Punk could be has continued since last year. "The Wise Man" using his backstage influence to get Punk into the main event of WrestleMania, or simply politicking the "Best In The World" into a title opportunity have been some the leading theories since Survivor Series. However, Punk recently admitted that he has no idea when he's going to "cash-in" his favor.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "WWE" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.