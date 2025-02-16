AEW's Jake Roberts Recalls Worst Unprotected Chair Shot He's Ever Taken To The Head

Though they still happen on the rarest of occasions, unprotected chair shots are now a thing of the past, something that was more of an occurrence during the 1980s and 1990s. Of course, that was the same time that AEW's Jake Roberts was building up his Hall of Fame resume with angles such as DDTing Ricky Steamboat onto concrete, and thus was someone who delivered and took many a chair shot in his time.

Still, due to Roberts' old school mentality, it would be natural to assume that Roberts was one of the many wrestlers who decided to put their hands up to soften the blow of the chair shot, rather than just take it completely unprotected. On last week's episode of "The Snake Pit," Roberts' co-host Marcus D'Angelo made that assumption after a fan asked a question about unprotected chair shots, and quickly learned from Roberts that said assumption was wrong.

"I took it on the head," Roberts said. "Nope, never did [put my hands up]."

The two then began a discussion about chair shots Roberts received over his career. While he at first didn't point to specific examples, he did describe some shots he took in a way that will make fans happy the practice has largely been done away with.

"I've taken some that made me wake up two days later," Roberts said.

As for who delivered the hardest chair shot Roberts ever took, the WWE Hall of Famer didn't have to think twice.

"One Man Gang got me," Roberts said. "He's a bit of a bruiser."

