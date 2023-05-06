Jake Roberts Recalls Reluctantly DDTing Ricky Steamboat Onto Concrete Floor

On a recent episode of "The Snake Pit" with Jake "The Snake" Roberts, the WWE Hall of Famer went in-depth regarding his 1986 feud against the legendary Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat. One of the stories Roberts told revolved around a particularly harrowing spot on "Saturday Night's Main Event" that saw Roberts DDT Steamboat onto a concrete floor.

"They laid [the match] out to us and I said, 'Wait, wait, wait, ... I can't DDT him on the floor,'" Roberts said. "It'll f***ing kill him. And they're like, 'Well, that's what we really want.'" Roberts recalled warning Steamboat that the move would genuinely hurt him, and says he tried to talk Steamboat out of doing it. However, according to Roberts, Steamboat wanted to go through with the spot.

"We argued up 'til match time," Roberts continued. "We went out and we did it, and when I tried to get Ricky up, I realized that he was completely out." Roberts then had to lift Steamboat up and get him back into the ring, nearly hurting himself in the process. Once he was finally able to get Steamboat back in the ring, Roberts said that his body looked lifeless, and there was too much going on for him to go over and check Steamboat's pulse. Backstage agents got in the ring to keep the two men apart, and Roberts recalls telling booker George Scott, who called for the DDT on the floor, that this was his fault. "I wanted to cry," Robert stated. "I was so upset, man. I'm upset right now."

Roberts and Steamboat are friends to this day despite the DDT. However, Roberts was recently scared he may have damaged that friendship after he gave an update on Steamboat's health that "The Dragon" didn't feel was very accurate.