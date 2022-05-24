Recently, AEW’s Jake Roberts gave a worrying update regarding the health of Ricky Steamboat, one that turned out to be misleading after Steamboat revealed he was doing just fine. On the latest episode of the “DDP Snake Pit” podcast, Roberts attempted to clear the air regarding what he’d previously said.

“Last week we were talking about someone who I hold in the highest regard. Nobody higher,” Roberts said. “And I value our friendship as I do Dallas’. He’s just a lovely, lovely man. And last week, out of concern, I brought up something that I had no business bringing up because I didn’t check who said it. Number one, you should never talk about someone unless you’ve checked the facts. I said that I’d heard Ricky was having problems with the mental aspect. I did it out of concern and love and fear, fear that I’d been the reason may be that he was having problems.”

DDP Snake Pit co-host DDP, Diamond Dallas Page, then also chimed in with an update of his own on Steamboat.

“He looks like a million bucks,” DDP said. “I spent time with him and it’s like, ‘The son of a b---h can get in there and still go.'”

Roberts then continued to try and make right for his mistake and expressed worry over what this could mean for his friendship with Steamboat.

“I repeated something I heard from what I thought was a very good source,” Roberts said. “Someone that spends time with him. I was totally wrong in doing it. I’m ashamed that I did it. I am so scared that I’m going to lose my friendship with him. I’ve reached out with no luck. And Ricky, I certainly understand you have the right to ream my butt, kick my butt. Just don’t shut the door on our friendship. That’s all I ask.”

