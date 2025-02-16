Nia Jax Says This Second-Generation WWE Star Doesn't Get The Flowers She Deserves

There are several veteran wrestlers in WWE that talent within the company look up to and aspire to be like. Names such as Natalya and The Miz are often viewed as some of the company's most helpful mentors. However, Nia Jax recently credited one former WWE star who she believes is not recognized enough for her guidance.

Speaking on "The Rich Eisen Show," Jax expressed her love towards former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Tamina, who was removed from the company's active roster last year and has now moved into a backstage role.

"She doesn't get the flowers she deserves but that woman backstage is a pillar, a rock to so many of us, and we call her mama bear because she is a true mama bear. She's kept me up when I needed to stay up, positive when I was trying to be negative, hydrated when I was hung over. I call her my sister because she's truly a sister ... even when I wasn't in the company for a little bit, she was there for me when nobody else was."

Jax also outlined two other female stars who have been apart of her support system throughout her career. "Charlotte Flair, she's helped me a lot. She's a fitness guru and when I was going through my fitness journey, she was there for me, and Naomi is got a heart of gold. I swear like she's a gem, like a diamond in the rough that people don't realize like, oh I just I put her on such a pedestal man."

Jax listed Bayley, Rey Mysterio, Sheamus, Drew McIntyre, Roman Reigns and The Usos as other close friends, and expressed the importance of being supportive in the WWE family.

