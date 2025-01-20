Natalya Discusses Being Part Of Various Eras In WWE

Natalya is presently one of the longest-serving wrestlers on the WWE roster, and the "WWE Raw" star has played a crucial role in the women's evolution of WWE, wrestling and mentoring stars across various eras.

The former "WWE SmackDown" Women's Champion recently discussed the different eras she has worked in, in an interview with Denise Salcedo. She touted how she has worked with over 60 women during her time with WWE, and expressed her happiness at what she does for a living.

"I'm so grateful that I've seen so many different eras in WWE. I've seen, you know, I came in 2008, I debuted, I was signed in 2007 and I've seen so many different [eras] ... I've worked and seen so many different women come and go and I've worked with over 65 different women," she said.

Natalya recently celebrated her 18-year anniversary with WWE with an emotional post and revealed that WWE President Nick Khan sent her a touching message. She feels that the current era is the best as she feels appreciated by WWE management.

"He [Khan] was just like, 'I'm so proud of you and you know thank you for all you do,' and it was just like kind of reminded me of this new era of gratitude, of appreciation, of, like, my boss, who you know probably has a million and one things going on in the world saying, 'Hey, thank you, you're doing awesome, we appreciate you and, like, keep up the great work.' It just reminded me that we're in truly the greatest era in WWE. This Netflix era is transcending ... it's a huge time for the industry and, like, I'm so happy that I've been able to stick around for all of it, and to feel appreciated is like one of the best feelings in the world."

The veteran star will add a few more years to her 18-year run with WWE as she recently signed a new deal with the promotion.