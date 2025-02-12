Tommy Dreamer Reacts To Shocking WWE NXT Debut Of Former AEW Star Ricky Starks

Last night on "WWE NXT," former AEW star Ricky Starks made a surprise debut, entering through the WWE Performance Center crowd and cutting a promo that announced his arrival. This morning, on "Busted Open Radio," former WWE star Tommy Dreamer shared his initial reaction to the news, stating that Stark's appearance made waves within the pro wrestling industry.

"Happy to see him show up the way he did," Dreamer said. "Loved it, through the fans. Give that kid a microphone because he's very charismatic on the mic. He did his stuff that kind of got him to the dance, got him over with his fanbase."

Dreamer noticed that the Performance Center crowd was well aware of who Starks is, which bodes well for the performer. The segment also had something else going for it that is too often lost in wrestling's modern era — the element of surprise.

"Nobody saw that coming. It wasn't leaked online that he was backstage at the Performance Center or anything like that," Dreamer continued. "So good job keeping a secret. I enjoyed his segment and look forward to seeing what happens to him."

The radio host wrapped up by declaring that Starks is in the best place for himself at this stage of his career. Starks' return to television came just days after he was released by AEW, following a period where Starks had been kept off AEW programming for nearly a year. Former AEW stars Malakai Black and Miro were released at the same time, with many believing that both men will make their respective returns to WWE.

