AEW's Thunder Rosa Found Out About Ricky Starks In WWE NXT From Someone At Airport

Former AEW star Ricky Starks made his shocking debut in "NXT" this past Tuesday, sending shockwaves through the wrestling world. After months of speculation about his AEW status, the former FTW Champion appeared live on WWE programming, leaving fans buzzing about his future in the company.

Thunder Rosa, a former AEW Women's Champion and Starks coworker, shared her reaction to the news on "Busted Open Radio." She revealed that she learned about Starks' debut in an unexpected way.

"I honestly didn't even know. Whatever came out on the dirt sheets, as far as if he was done with AEW, I don't believe the dirt sheets. So when I saw the news [of his free agency], I was like, eh I don't believe it until I see it official. And I was in the airport waiting for my Hulu to upload, 'cause I was in Tijuana and it was two hours behind, and I was on the phone with someone and they were like, oh my God, Ricky is on TV, he's on 'NXT.' And I said wait, what, I was completely surprised."

When asked why "NXT" was the right fit for Starks, Rosa gave the move a nod of approval.

"I think because he can develop even more than what he already has done. And also, he can redefine his character for the WWE universe. I think though people know who he is, people will get more acquainted with him by being in 'NXT,' and it will get him ready to go to the main roster. That's my personal opinion," Rosa said. "I think he needs that too, personally."

Starks' departure from AEW remains shrouded in mystery. He had been absent from television for nearly a year, with no official explanation. Now, one day after officially becoming a free agent, his journey in WWE begins.

