Injury Lawsuit Filed Against WWE Hall Of Famer Hulk Hogan, Real American Beer

Former WWE Champion and multi-time WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan entered the alcoholic beverage market last year with the launch of Real American Beer, a line of light beer that has become a sponsor for "WWE Raw" on Netflix. Now, promotion for the product has landed Hogan and the brand in hot water.

According to Fox 8, an Ohio woman is suing Hogan and Real American Beer, after she suffered a head injury at a promotional event. Michelle Harlukowicz of Akron, OH allegedly suffered a head injury at an event, when she was struck with a sealed can of beer. Hogan was throwing cans of beer into the audience, allegedly sending one 50 ft, where it struck Ms. Hatlukowicz in the head, causing an open wound that required stitches.

"It's unconscionable to think that you're going to go to a bar to see a celebrity and end up being pelted with it with a can of beer," attorney Eric Tayfel said. Tayfel, who is representing Ms. Harlukowicz, described her wound as "really big." Local police were unable to determine who threw the beer can, which is why no criminal charges were filed after the incident.

Hogan's tenure in the alcoholic beverage market has been riddled with obstacles, as his promotional appearance for Real American Beer on the debut "WWE Raw" on Netflix was vociferously booed by the fans in attendance. The visibly shaken Hogan has since written off the reaction as reflective of the politics of the Los Angeles crowd.