Bully Ray Books Swan Song For WWE Star John Cena's Retirement Tour

WWE legend Bully Ray has laid out the perfect way for John Cena to wrap up his career, which includes wrestling in two venues that are linked closely to him.

Ray, on a recent edition of "Busted Open," said that Cena winning the world title and becoming the 17-time world champion on the final night of his career, would be the perfect way to cap off his legendary career.

"When would be the most intriguing night of ... whether he has one match left or 33 matches left? His last night. [His] Last night in the wrestling business. 'This is it. I'm done. My career is over, and this is the last chance I'm ever going to get to wrestle in front of people, and my last chance to ever win a championship.' You want to build something? 'The last night ever,' 'John Cena's last chance' — word it however you want, and on that night he wins the championship."

Ray also has a suggestion for the venues that could play host to Cena's last-ever wrestling match, naming two venues that are linked to his life and career.

"If it's up to me, Boston Garden, Madison Square Garden, last night of your career, you win the championship," said the legend.

Ray had also recently stated that it would make sense for Cena to have his last two matches of his career at the famed venues in Boston and New York. Cena is a native of Boston and has wrestled in the TD Garden [also known as the Boston Garden] numerous times, calling it one of the most interesting crowds he has wrestled in. The 16-time world champion has also had memorable moments at the iconic Madison Square Garden, one of which was his surprise appearance as the 30th entrant in the men's Royal Rumble in 2008.

WWE, in recent years, has returned to MSG in the month of December, which could happen once again to give Cena a great send-off.

