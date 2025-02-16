CM Punk Discusses WWE's Partnership With TNA

WWE is now more than a year into its partnership with TNA, which has seen members of both rosters cross over to the other promotion at various points. Just a few years ago, such a relationship would have been hard to fathom. However, appearing on "The Pat McAfee Show," WWE's CM Punk suggested that the decision was made because Paul "Triple H" Levesque is more open to trying new things.

"I think he's receptive to other peoples' ideas, whereas maybe Vince [McMahon] wasn't," Punk said. "He was like, 'I'm the boss, we're doing this, and this is how we're doing it.'"

Punk admitted that McMahon's ironclad approach has its place, but Levesque is taking advantage of the fact that he has some of the best and most experienced minds in wrestling at his disposal. Both Michael P.S. Hayes and Paul Heyman were namechecked by Punk as people that Levesque relies on to bounce ideas off of and offer their own tweaks and suggestions.

"These are people who have bonafide resumes. They have literally done everything you can possibly do in the sport, and I think their voices should be heard," Punk continued. "I think the best idea always wins in today's WWE."

Levesque was promoted in July 2022, around the time his father-in-law Vince McMahon announced his first retirement in the midst of a sexual assault scandal. Though Levesque was named Head of Creative, McMahon un-retired and remained involved with the company to various degrees until October 2023, at which point Levesque took almost complete control over WWE's booking.

Just a few months later, the relationship between WWE and TNA began, with Jordynne Grace taking part in the 2024 WWE Women's Royal Rumble. While most of the crossover has occurred between WWE NXT and TNA, the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble did include TNA World Heavyweight Champion Joe Hendry.

