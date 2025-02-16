Former WWE Star Baron Corbin Reflects On 'Test' Being Sent Down To NXT

Former WWE star Baron Corbin was recently released by WWE, marking the end of an era that spanned years of highs and lows. The departure was somewhat surprising to fans and insiders alike, forcing Corbin to reexamine the chapters of his storied career – especially the time when he was sent back down to "NXT" after years on the main roster.

On a recent episode of "Busted Open Radio," Corbin reflected candidly on his "NXT" assignment. He explained that the return to "NXT" wasn't simply a demotion but rather a deliberate "test" designed to challenge him.

"I'm not naive. I think being sent to 'NXT' might've been a test. And I crushed it in a way that they didn't see coming. I think I helped elevate Bron Breakker, because we had fun, I think it brought him out of his shell a little bit, and gave some different levels of personality to him. We pushed each other, we were always racing each other to get to the ring for a beat down ... it was that good competitiveness."

Looking back on his swift return to the main roster, Corbin recalled the fresh excitement and challenges that awaited him, and the positive reactions from fans.

"When I got called back up, I thought, oh alright I'm excited, we're gonna do something. And they put me with Apollo, and I thought, alright, let's go," Corbin said. "For the first time in my career, I'm a babyface, legitimately. ... Outside of Kevin, Randy, and Cody, my babyface reactions were some of the biggest on the show. I never thought I would hear arenas chanting my name, and they were."

Unfortunately, the powers that be didn't seem to have a plan in mind upon Corbin's return to the main roster. Now, he's reinvented himself under the ring name Bishop Dyer.

