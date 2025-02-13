Rey Mysterio Says WWE Had To Squash Novelty Ring Over To Cease And Desist Letters

Rey Mysterio is not only one of the most iconic wrestlers to come out of Mexico for what he's been able to do in the ring, but he's arguably one of the most recognisable stars in all of wrestling. His masks, and his outfits that go with them have transcended pop culture to the point where most non-wrestling fans will know who Mysterio is just by the sight of his mask. Mysterio has incorporated a number of references into his WrestleMania attires over the years, specifically superheroes from Marvel and DC, but during a recent interview with Adrian Hernandez, Mysterio revealed that WWE told him to slow down references for legal reasons.

"Actually WWE had to shut me down for a minute because I was getting too exaggerated," Mysterio said. "I was like 'it's my logo I'm just using their colors.' Maybe Captain America, maybe a star here, the gloves...but I don't change anything...They told me maybe you've got to stop a little bit because getting cease and desist letters." Mysterio revealed that he has a cool idea for WrestleMania 41 that he hopes will work out for him, but he will have to find his way on to the card before any gear can be made for him.

Mysterio went on to explain that the first time he tried incorporating superheroes into his gear was back in his formative years in AAA, when he came out in a Superman inspired outfit, only with Mysterio's then patented question mark logo front and center instead of a capital S. That has since stayed with him into his WWE career, but as Mysterio mentioned, they were getting very real threats from Marvel and DC to stop using their material.

Please credit the original source when using quotes from this article, and give a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.