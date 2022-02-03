WWE star Rey Mysterio may not own 5,000 masks, but he sure owns a lot of them. In an appearance on Rasslin with Brandon F. Walker, Mysterio revealed that he owns well over 1,000 masks, and that doesn’t include ones he once owned and has given away over the years.

“Less than 5,000,” Mysterio said. “I think it’s a little bit over 1,000, somewhere around 1,100.”

Having a lot of masks requires a ton of space needed to store them, and Rey Mysterio noted where he kept all his gear, and that has caused problems over the years. He also noted that most of his gear he uses only a few times if even that.

“Everything I use, I use once,” Mysterio revealed. “Especially for PPV’s. And I kind of put it in storage. Every now and then, when I feel like it’s been quite some time, I’ll go ahead and bring it back out and use it for TV. What really sucks is back when I was with WWE, my early years when I was wearing the baggy outfits, a lot of that material, unfortunately, due to the climate, I would have them hanging just like clothes. And a lot of those outfits got stuck with each other and just ended up going to waste. But now I’m very picky with my outfits, and I like to position them in a certain way. I have OCD.”

Many of Rey Mysterio’s masks and costumes are elaborate, as much planning and designing go into creating them. Mysterio revealed just how long he likes to give himself to prepare these ideas.

“I like to go anywhere from 4 to 6 months,” Mysterio said. “Or I might have an idea already popping into my head, let’s say right after WrestleMania. And I’ll write that down so that way I don’t forget.”

Recently, Rey Mysterio was revealed as the cover star for the upcoming WWE 2K22 video game. It’s a great honor for Mysterio, who sees it as a chance for him to represent his people and his background in Lucha Libre wrestling.

“It’s awesome, man,” Mysterio said. “It’s a huge honor for me to be able to represent all my people, Latinos, my sport of Lucha through the cover of 2K22. I’ve shared covers before in the past, whether it was at WCW, we did the nWo. I’ve shared the cover with other superstars. This time it was strictly surrounded on my mask, my image. It’s a huge, huge honor, especially after 20 years of being with WWE, and kicking off the year of 2022 with all these crazy times that have been going on. It’s a blessing.”

You can watch the full interview below.

