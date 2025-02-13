Bully Ray Says This Top WWE Star Wouldn't Be As Over Without Entrance Theme

It's no secret Seth "Freakin'" Rollins knows how to make an entrance. Fans in arenas worldwide gleefully belt out the "whoa-oh-oh-oh" at the song's start, creating a raucous, singalong atmosphere before Rollins even steps through the curtain.

However, former WWE star Bully Ray recently sparked a debate on "Busted Open Radio," questioning if Rollins' popularity is inextricably linked to this now ubiquitous entrance theme. He suggests the music might be doing more heavy lifting than some realize.

"Last night, I was tutoring [a wrestling student] .... and this wrestler asked me, would Seth Rollins be as over without the music. What do you think the answer was? It's just the way it is, it has nothing to do with Seth the person," Ray asserted. "It's not a personal thing. Seth Rollins is a phenomenal professional wrestler. In the ring, Seth is one of the best of the best, but this song is starting to wear thin."

Bully Ray expanded on his perspective, arguing that stripping away the music would necessitate a re-evaluation of Rollins' entire persona, including his flamboyant ring gear.

"If you take the song away, you have to take the outfits away. Because the outfit doesn't match without the song, it's kind of like a package. So when you strip it down, what do you have left," Ray questioned. "If you wanna know if you're loved, if you wanna know if you're hated ... walk to the ring with no music and go stand in the middle of the ring and don't do anything, and then listen. See how they respond."

Rollins made headlines at the Royal Rumble 2025, where he double stomped Roman Reigns and CM Punk after his elimination. Whether or not his popularity is truly theme song dependent remains a compelling question this WrestleMania season.

