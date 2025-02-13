Backstage News On Reasons Behind Major Internal Changes Within TNA Wrestling

There's been major restructuring at TNA Wrestling. The company recently announced the departures of Christy Hemme, Josh Matthews, TNA President Anthony Cicone, and numerous executives. Matthews and Hemme, both former broadcasters, had recently taken backstage roles with the company, as Matthews was Senior Director of Digital Media, as well as producing duties, while Hemme was the company's Head of Marketing.

According to PWInsider Elite, the departures are merely restructuring. The company brought in George Veras to take an executive producer and overseer role similar to that of Lee Fitting in WWE. Hemme and Matthews were reportedly let go because Veras wanted to bring in his own production staff. New TNA President Carlos Silva has replaced Cicone.

Veras has a long history in sports production, winning 10 Emmys, working for CBS and even being president of the Cleveland Browns from 2005-2007. He is also president of Veras Communications, an Ohio-based company that specializes in telecommunications, as well as information and data services.

Christy Hemme had been with TNA Wrestling off-and-on since 2006. Initially used as a wrestler and a manager, she eventually became an interviewer and general announcer until taking the Head of Marketing position in 2021. Similarly, Matthews joined TNA In 2014 as a broadcaster, eventually settling into the backstage producer role.

The news comes as TNA begins a multi-year partnership with WWE, which has seen cross-promotion between the once-competitors. TNA World Champion Joe Hendry even wrestled in this year's Men's Royal Rumble match, as well as "WWE NXT" stars showing up in TNA.