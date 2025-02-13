TNA Wrestling Issues Official Statement On Company Restructuring, Executive Departures

Wednesday was a day for overhaul within the TNA executive branch. Both Josh Matthews and Christy Hemme were let go, reportedly to make way for incoming Executive Producer George Veras and his own team, while President Anthony Cicione was also relieved of his duties, though he maintained his status as President of Anthem Sports & Entertainment. That of course led to the obvious question; who would be replacing Cicione as President?

That answer occurred later Wednesday, evening, when TNA sent a statement to Jon Alba, who posted it on X.

"The new TNA Wrestling President is Carlos Silva," the statement read. "George Veras is the new Executive Producer of the Anthem Sports Group. George is the 10-time award Emmy-award winning president and Chief Executive Officer of Pro Football Hall of Fame Enterprises, as well as the president of Veras Communications, Incorporated. Josh Matthews and Christy Hemme are no longer with the company. We appreciate their commitment to TNA throughout the years, and wish them well in their future endeavors."

Fans may recognize Silva's name, as the executive had previously been named as President of Anthem Sports Group at the end of 2024. Silva arrived at Anthem with a background in investment banking, tennis, sports TV, and combat sports, most notably the World Series of Fighting/Professional Fighters League.

So far, neither Matthews nor Hemme have commented on their TNA departures. Matthews had originally served as lead play-by-by announcer for the promotion from 2014 to 2021, before transitioning to a Senior Producing role, while Hemme had worked on and off with TNA for years, first as an onscreen performer and later behind-the-scenes. After being away for two years, Hemme returned to TNA in October, reportedly working as the promotion's Head of Marketing.