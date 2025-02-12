Numerous TNA Executives Including President Anthony Cicione Reportedly Exit Company

Among other notable names let go were Josh Matthews and Christy Hemme. A former WWE commentator, Matthews joined TNA in 2014, and served as lead announcer until 2021. He remained with the company behind the scenes, working as a senior producer and Senior Director of Digital Media. As for Hemme, the former WWE Diva Search winner had been with TNA on and off since 2006, working as a wrestler, manager, interviewer, ring announcer, and member of the creative team. She had rejoined TNA last fall as the promotion's Head of Marketing.

The shakeup appears to have been brought on by the hiring of new Executive Producer George Veras. Veras, who's background includes working with ABC, NBC, CBS, the NFL Hall of Fame, and the Cleveland Browns, is said to be putting together his own team, explaining the departure of Matthews and Hemmer. Said team appears to include Director Mark Brown, who had previously held the same position for Ring of Honor when the promotion was owned by Sinclair Broadcasting Group, and Andrea Pagnanelli as SVP of Marketing.