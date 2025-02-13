Nikki Bella Reveals Whether WWE Royal Rumble Appearance Was A Sign Of Things To Come

In a surprise moment, Nikki Bella's music hit at number 30 during the Women's Royal Rumble. Her entry instantly became a talking point, leaving fans to wonder if this was a one-off appearance or a hint at something more substantial on the horizon for the former Divas Champion.

Bella recently addressed her Royal Rumble return on her "Nikki and Brie Show" podcast. She articulated the unique pressures of a Rumble return, and addressed if she will be showing up regularly on WWE programming.

"What's crazy is sometimes these Rumbles, they go so fast. You only have a moment to get back into character and a lot of us that come back or are returning, it's like sometimes you haven't been who you are in the WWE ring for years and years," Bella confessed. "There's a lot of rumors on the internet, is this a one-off or is she here to stay? Well, just keep tuning in."

Beyond the character considerations, Bella also detailed the physical preparation undertaken prior to her Rumble appearance. She emphasized the intensive training regime she implemented to ensure she was ring-ready.

"I would train for like two or three nights at the PC, I would do that for two weeks straight. Then, I would go to Tampa to train with Nattie in her Hart Dungeon 2.0 twice with just these incredible people from the indies," Bella revealed. "I couldn't believe how much my body remembered, how much I was loving it, how I didn't need to take Tylenol everyday ... and it was really just making me excited for this return."

Despite the excitement generated by her Royal Rumble showing and her evident passion for returning to the ring, Nikki Bella has yet to reappear on WWE programming since that night.

