Report: WWE In Talks To Bring Back Nikki Bella

Nikki Bella made her first public appearance since her split from ex-husband and American professional dancer Artem Chigvintsev at the "WWE Raw" premiere on Netflix earlier this month. Bella's surprise arrival sparked speculation that the two-time Divas Champion could be considering lacing up her boots again, and on Thursday, "WrestleVotes" posted an update on her return status.

"We're told significant discussions have taken place regarding a Nikki Bella return to action, with the strong expectation from multiple WWE sources that it will happen sooner rather than later." The last time Bella stepped inside a WWE ring was at the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble, but she hasn't participated in singles action since 2018, wrestling Ronda Rousey for the Raw Women's Championship at Evolution. In 2023, Bella voiced her frustrations with WWE, explaining alongside her sister Brie that they no longer saw "eye-to-eye" with the company. It seems like the Bellas' anger towards WWE has dissipated, especially now that Nikki could be slated to return in the near future.

As the Royal Rumble approaches on February 1, it's possible Bella could be featured at the event and wrestle for the company for the first time in three years. It remains to be seen if Bella is looking to make a one-off appearance or if she's considering coming back in a full-time capacity. Although the latter half of last year was challenging for Bella, as she filed for divorce after Chigvintsev was arrested in California on a felony domestic violence charge, it seems like she is possibly ready to enter a new phase of her life.