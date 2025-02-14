AEW's Mercedes Mone Details Super Bowl LIX Trip With Swerve Strickland

AEW stars Mercedes Mone and Swerve Strickland were present at Sunday's Super Bowl LIX, with the wrestlers indicating that they were mostly there to see Kendrick Lamar's performance at halftime. Writing in her weekly newsletter, Mone revealed that she had become intent on seeing Lamar perform but was struggling to find a way to attend the Super Bowl. After asking around, Mone was approached by Strickland, who let her know that he had an extra ticket to the game.

Mone then described arriving at the Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana, with her and Strickland rubbing shoulders with a range of high-profile names. Though Mone was still adamant that she came to the game for Lamar, the TBS Champion did admit that she was absorbed in the action during the first half.

The AEW star called the halftime show "unforgettable," praising Lamar for his performance and writing that it's a moment she will always look back upon fondly. Mone gave a special shout-out to tennis legend Serena Williams, who made a cameo by dancing during Lamar's performance.

With her Super Bowl experience now in the past, Mone's mind has undoubtedly turned back to wrestling, as she's about to defend her title against Harley Cameron at AEW Grand Slam Australia. That show will take place tomorrow, February 15, with the taped "AEW Collision" broadcast occurring after the NBA All-Star game on TNT.

As for Strickland, he's in the midst of a feud against Ricochet, who defeated the former AEW World Champion earlier this month. While a rematch between the two has yet to be announced, it seems likely that the former "Lucha Underground" stars will clash at the upcoming AEW Revolution pay-per-view.