WWE Star Bron Breakker Talks NFL Combine Training Camp With Jalen Hurts

Many fans know that Bron Breakker is a second-generation WWE star, with his father Rick Steiner finding great success as a tag team alongside his brother, Scott Steiner. What isn't as well known about Breakker is that he had a brief career in the NFL before becoming a professional wrestler. Appearing on "The Pacman Jones Show," Breakker looked back on his time as a football player and discussed sharing the training field with one of today's top players.

"I was in Combine training camp with Jalen Hurts," Breakker said.

Hurts is now a Super Bowl MVP, helping the Philadelphia Eagles prevent the Kansas City Chiefs from winning their third league championship in a row. While the interview with Breakker took place before the Super Bowl, his time on the field with Hurts clearly left an impression on the wrestler, with both men being prepared for the Combine by performance coach Chip Smith.

The topic of Breakker's training with Hurts was brought on while Breakker was discussing his time on the Baltimore Ravens. The team signed him as an undrafted fullback ahead of the 2020 season, but his speed convinced coaches that he should be practicing with "skill" players, such as running backs.

"I was in there with J.K. [Dobbins], Justice Hill, and Gus Edwards," Breakker continued. "It was cool."

Though he apparently showed promise, Breakker was released by the Ravens in August 2020, about one month before the season kicked off. Just a few months later, Breakker made his debut as a pro wrestler and was signed to a developmental contract with WWE a short time after that. Following a very successful run on "WWE NXT," Breakker is now on the main roster and in the midst of his second reign with the WWE Intercontinental Championship.

