AEW's Jeff Jarrett Comments On Backlash To Jey Uso Winning WWE Royal Rumble Match

By the end of WWE's 2025 men's Royal Rumble match, Jey Uso stood triumphant after besting John Cena, who most fans felt was the clear favorite going into the match. While the audience erupted into cheers, the online consensus hasn't been nearly as positive, especially when looking at the like/dislike ratio on YouTube and many of the criticisms from fans on social media.

AEW's Jeff Jarrett addressed the chatter online and according to the veteran on his "My World with Jeff Jarrett" podcast, there's a big divide between the online audience and the in-attendance audience. "The dislike of Jey, what is the rationalization?" he asked. "They [The Usos] came into the door — from the family linage — having good matches, then they went from good tags to great tags, and then the storytelling and the Bloodline."

"What is the box that he doesn't check for the online audience that just – was it expectations?" Jarrett asked, saying that Cena winning would've likely also led to online backlash anyway and using the backlash against Charlotte Flair's predictable Royal Rumble victory as an example for what could've happened. "Whoever won was gonna get the dislikes." Despite this, Jarrett pointed out that the interaction on posts supersedes any hate Uso might be getting as it's what pushes traffic and gets everyone talking, which is always a healthy thing in pro wrestling.

