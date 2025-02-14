Jeff Jarrett Explains Why He's Fixated On Winning The AEW World Championship
Jeff Jarrett has surprised many with his matches and segments in AEW, with the 57-year-old veteran garnering praise for how athletic he still is and how good his promo segments usually are. However, many fans online have hit back at Jarrett's aspirations to capture the AEW World Championship, and while he's already defended his goal, "The Chosen One" has further explained why it's important to him at this stage of his career.
"I am a contracted AEW talent, and I believe every male talent should have a goal," Jarrett explained during an episode of his "My World with Jeff Jarrett" podcast, emphasizing that all wrestlers should have their eyes on the prize. "I knew, beyond a shadow of doubt, when I announce that – January 1 - I knew that it would ruffle some feathers, that's kinda par for the course in my career."
Jarrett added that in the case of his clash with MJF, it wasn't strictly story-based, hinting that there might just be some heat between the two. "Go ask the people around him how fixated he is on the AEW World title," Jarrett explained. "Does he truly believe he could be a one-hit-wonder? There's no doubt in my mind. I got that [line] from him. Just the off-handed talks I've had with him through the last year or so."
Jeff Jarrett hinted that Jon Moxley might see him as a legitimate threat to his title reign
During the January 29 episode of "AEW Dynamite," Jeff Jarrett faced Claudio Castagnoli, but ended up suffering a loss due to the interference of the Death Riders and according to the veteran, this was Jon Moxley's response to his championship aspirations. "Moxley showing up, Wheeler showing up? To me that kind of tipped their cards, but [I] also think they were sending a message to all involved," the veteran opined.
Jarrett then recalled the talks he had with others while still negotiating his contract renewal, and claimed that Jay Lethal was the one who reminded him that he needs to have goals in AEW. "And that's how the AEW title [got involved], and I had a quick conversation with Karen," he recalled. "I've had different conversations with Hall of Famers, both in and outside of AEW, and they're like 'Hey man, it's kind of the story of your entire career.'" Jarrett then pointed out how he's always been doubted throughout his career and has still done the unthinkable every time.
