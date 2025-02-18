Rikishi Names Interesting WWE Star He'd Pick If He Had To Take On His Sons, The Usos

The Anoa'i family legacy in professional wrestling is undeniable, and few stars shine brighter than Rikishi and his sons, The Usos. Imagine a scenario where the legendary Rikishi had to step back into the ring, not alongside, but against his own flesh and blood, the incredibly decorated Usos. In such a hypothetical clash of Samoan titans, who would the Hall of Famer choose to stand by his side? The answer, according to Rikishi himself, might surprise some fans.

During a recent appearance on the "Over the Top" podcast, Rikishi engaged in a playful thought experiment, pondering just who he would enlist as his tag team partner if faced with the daunting task of battling Jey and Jimmy Uso. He didn't hesitate in naming a contemporary WWE star.

"Oh I'd have to pick Solo [Sikoa]," Rikishi answered definitively. He further elaborated on the vision, stating, "We'd be the Blonde Samoans vs the Jheri-Curled Samoans. ... That'll be the memorable dream match stuff, but of course that won't ever happen though. I'm gonna leave the wrestling to the boys."

While Rikishi confirmed this remains firmly in the realm of fantasy booking, leaving the in-ring competition to his sons, the fact that Rikishi had so many choices highlights the depth of talent and family connections stemming the Anoa'i lineage. The prospect of Rikishi and Solo Sikoa as a team certainly ignites the imagination.

Adding to the ongoing success of the family, one of Rikishi's sons, Jey Uso, recently achieved a monumental career moment. Jey Uso triumphed in the 2025 Royal Rumble match and is now set to challenge Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 41, further cementing the Samoan Dynasty's continuing placement atop WWE.

