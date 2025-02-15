AEW's Jim Ross Responds To Fans Saying Triple H Isn't Deserving Of WWE Hall Of Fame

Paul "Triple H" Levesque was surprised by Shawn Michaels and The Undertaker recently at a WWE event and the pair shocked him with the news he will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame this year. While many fans think his induction is well-deserved for his wrestling career, others are questioning the move because he is WWE's Chief Content Office who also works to book the shows. One of those people happy for Triple H is Hall of Fame WWE commentator and current AEW star Jim Ross. He said anyone who says Triple H isn't deserving is wrong on a recent episode of "Grilling JR."

"'The only reason he's in is because of who he married,' is such bulls***. It's weak. If you're saying that, stop," Ross said. "Stop embarrassing yourself. The son of a b**** was the top star in the hottest era, one of the hottest eras, of WWE, and now he's the quarterback, the head coach of that same team that's setting records. Give me a break. Stop it. You're embarrassing yourself by showing your ignorance."

Ross said he sent Triple H a text message the day after the Royal Rumble, and he responded, even though he was presumably busy after the big event. Triple H was inducted to the Hall of Fame as a member of D-Generation X alongside Chyna, X-Pac, Billy Gunn, Road Dogg, and Michaels in 2019. He'll join Michaels, X-Pac, and Ross, as well as Booker T, Ric Flair, and Bret Hart, as some of the only stars who have been inducted twice. WWE has not yet announced if and when the ceremony ahead of WrestleMania 41 will be televised.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Grilling JR" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.