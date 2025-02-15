Trish Stratus Set For Hometown WWE In-Ring Return At Elimination Chamber In Toronto

Trish Stratus is set to return to the ring at Elimination Chamber after agreeing to team up with Tiffany Stratton during "WWE SmackDown." The WWE Hall of Famer came to the Women's Champion's rescue earlier in the night, with Candice Lerae attacking the champion during her defense against Nia Jax.

The attack caused a disqualification and thus cost Jax the title, prompting her to unleash further pain to Stratton post-match; Stratus got involved, only to get taken out herself. Charlotte Flair then emerged and said she would be challenging Stratton for the title at WrestleMania 41, per her Royal Rumble win. Stratus and Stratton appeared in a backstage segment later on, agreeing to team together at in Toronto against Jax and Lerae.

Stratus' pending hometown return follows her cameo in the women's Rumble in January, her first return to the ring since losing to Becky Lynch in a Steel Cage match at Payback in September 2023. It will be her first tag team match since losing the Women's Tag Team Championship with Lynch, having stood in for the night for Lita, and betraying Lynch after the loss. Her match with Stratton will also be her first match in Toronto since losing to Flair at SummerSlam 2019.