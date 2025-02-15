Damian Priest Survives War In WWE SmackDown Main Event, Will Enter Elimination Chamber

Damian Priest is headed to the Elimination Chamber in Toronto, thanks in part to Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes, who came out to fend off an interfering Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga. The "WWE SmackDown" main event match saw Priest face off against Jacob Fatu and Braun Strowman.

Priest and Fatu brawled for the first portion of the match after sending Strowman out of the ring. When Fatu and Priest were on the ropes, Strowman picked both of them up, and power bombed Fatu and sent Priest flying. That's when Strowman gained momentum and took Fatu outside of the ring and hit him with a chokeslam on the announce desk. Fatu recovered quickly and hit Strowman with multiple hip attacks in the corner, the move that took Strowman out at Saturday Night's Main Event, and even tried to hit one with a chair wrapped around Strowman's neck.

Strowman put the chair around Fatu's head and got him in the corner, but Sikoa interfered and hit a Samoan Spike to Strowman. Fatu got to the top rope and hit a moonsault but couldn't capitalize and pin Strowman. Rhodes' music hit and he ran down to go after Sikoa and Tonga followed to take on Rhodes. Sikoa accidentally hit Tonga with a Samoan Spike, which distracted Fatu who looked to square up to Sikoa outside the ring. They were both taken out by Priest and Rhodes hit a Cross Rhodes to Sikoa.

Back in the ring, Priest got Strowman up for a South of Heaven and pinned him for the victory. Priest moves on to face Drew McIntyre, John Cena, CM Punk, Logan Paul and one competitor yet to be determined in the Chamber match. The winner will go on to face Rhodes for the title at WrestleMania 41.