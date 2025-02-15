The Undertaker Said He'd Probably Get In A Fist Fight Working With This WWE Star

Sometimes in wrestling, the performers in the ring get a little too snug with each other and start to land real shots on one another, resulting in many wrestlers over the years getting receipts for being too stiff. WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker has dealt out his fair share of receipts throughout his career, but during a recent episode of his "Six Feet Under" podcast, he admitted that if he got in the ring with a current WWE Superstar today, it would likely descend into a fist fight very quickly. The Superstar in question? Current WWE World Heavyweight Champion, GUNTHER.

"We could fist fight. As much as I love him, as much as I love watching him work and everything he does, we'd fist fight. He'd hit me, by the second time I'll be like 'Alright let's go.'" The Undertaker has been a big fan of GUNTHER for many years, seeing him as an old school throwback to the era of wrestling that Taker himself broke in to. The two men even had a backstage interaction at the January 6 episode of "WWE Raw," where the WWE Hall of Famer claimed that The Ring General is someone he would have loved to have worked with before he retired.

Someone who will be getting in the ring with GUNTHER in the near future is Jey Uso, who will challenge for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 41. Uso earned his shot by winning the 2025 men's Royal Rumble, and even though he has already been defeated by GUNTHER on three separate occasions, Uso will be hoping the grand stage of WrestleMania will help him to his first World Championship.

