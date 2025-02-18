WWE Hall Of Famer JBL Names His Mt. Rushmore Of Tag Teams
As a former three-time WWE Tag Team Champion, John Bradshaw Layfield knows a thing or two about tag team wrestling. Alongside Ron "Faarooq" Simmons as The Acolytes, and then the APA, JBL carved out his own legacy in the his the tag team division, but in his own eyes, he doesn't make it on to the Mount Rushmore of all-time duos. During a recent edition of the "Something To Wrestle" podcast, JBL revealed the four teams that would make up his line-up, with the first three teams already being WWE Hall of Famers.
"So the top two, I don't have any problem, I know for sure. The Road Warriors are in their prime when they're doing run-ins when they're killing people. You know, the Road Warriors versus Joe and Bob. Those are some of the most fun matches ever when Joe and Bob just got freaking destroyed. The Steiners in the early '90s. Man, those guys were. I could watch those guys all freaking day. And I think Ricky and Robert [Rock 'n' Roll Express] against a big, tough tag team. You know, put them out there against Nikita and Lex or somebody, or Nikita and Magnum or somebody. Put them against somebody that's big. Those guys work great from underneath."
JBL recently went into detail about how no one was as popular as The Road Warriors during their height of their prime years, to the point where he doesn't think another team could ever come along and be as over as they were. The APA never got the chance to mix it up with either The Steiners or The Rock 'n' Roll Express, but JBL has previously opened up about how he would have loved to have wrestled those two teams at the peak of their own respective powers.
The Fourth Team Is A Duo JBL Knows Very Well
As for the fourth team in his line-up, JBL wanted to pull from the teams that he regularly came across during the WWE's Attitude Era. While the WWE Hall of Famer could have picked a team who defeated The Acolytes for the WWE Tag Team Championships like The Hardy Boyz, he instead opted for a team that The Acolytes feuded with extensively in 1999 and 2000.
"The other one? Man, that's tough. Wow. You know what? New Age Outlaws, I think New Age Outlaws. No offense to the Dudleys, the Hardys, Edge & Christian, and Kane & X-Pac. The guys I got to work with, The Briscoes and the Funks. I think the New Age Outlaws. Those guys were always entertaining. Road Dogg would do some of the craziest, dumbest stuff in a match, and it worked. And he would say, 'Babyfaces aren't supposed to do this.' And he would do it just because he knew he could get away with it. You know, he would just–kind of like Murdoch, just to kind of show how talented he was. That was really cool. We worked with those guys a lot. Love those guys. They were really entertaining."
While JBL and Faarooq would get the better of Billy Gunn and Road Dogg in 1999, they were unable to dethrone them as WWE Tag Team Champions at the 2000 Royal Rumble pay-per-view, which would end up being the final match between the two teams before Faarooq's eventual retirement in 2012. The New Age Outlaws would round out their WWE careers with six reigns as tag team champions, with the most being in 2014.
