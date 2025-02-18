WWE Hall Of Famer JBL Names His Mt. Rushmore Of Tag Teams

As for the fourth team in his line-up, JBL wanted to pull from the teams that he regularly came across during the WWE's Attitude Era. While the WWE Hall of Famer could have picked a team who defeated The Acolytes for the WWE Tag Team Championships like The Hardy Boyz, he instead opted for a team that The Acolytes feuded with extensively in 1999 and 2000.

"The other one? Man, that's tough. Wow. You know what? New Age Outlaws, I think New Age Outlaws. No offense to the Dudleys, the Hardys, Edge & Christian, and Kane & X-Pac. The guys I got to work with, The Briscoes and the Funks. I think the New Age Outlaws. Those guys were always entertaining. Road Dogg would do some of the craziest, dumbest stuff in a match, and it worked. And he would say, 'Babyfaces aren't supposed to do this.' And he would do it just because he knew he could get away with it. You know, he would just–kind of like Murdoch, just to kind of show how talented he was. That was really cool. We worked with those guys a lot. Love those guys. They were really entertaining."

While JBL and Faarooq would get the better of Billy Gunn and Road Dogg in 1999, they were unable to dethrone them as WWE Tag Team Champions at the 2000 Royal Rumble pay-per-view, which would end up being the final match between the two teams before Faarooq's eventual retirement in 2012. The New Age Outlaws would round out their WWE careers with six reigns as tag team champions, with the most being in 2014.

