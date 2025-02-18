WWE Star Penta Opens Up About The Cero Miedo 'Lifestyle'

While Penta might have only been a member of the WWE roster for just over a month, even the most casual fan will know who the words "cero miedo" are associated with. Literally translating to "zero fear" in English, the Mexican star has showcased that style of wrestling since his WWE arrival in January 2025, but the words have a much larger meaning to Penta. During a recent appearance on the "Insight" podcast, Penta explained how cero miedo is not just catchphrase or a style of wrestling, it's lifestyle in itself that has inspired his fans to fight through their darkest moments.

"To be honest. The cero miedo knows only the Lucha move, or the Lucha gimmick. Now it is the lifestyle. Because I know a lot of people in different parts, told me 'Penta thanks for the cero miedo. I conquered the cancer.' Different things about how you've inspired all this. When I hear this is like, Okay, I know what the responsibility on my shoulders is. I need to improve every day, my body, my mind, my heart, my soul, everything, because I know a lot of people, I inspire a lot of people. Cero miedo, this phrase is like lifestyle, now is the lifestyle I start with me and now everyone."

Despite only being in the company for a few weeks, Penta has become a fan favorite for a variety of reasons. However, he was adored in his home country, helping out local communities, telling children to stay in school, and even visiting sick children in hospitals to give them the cero miedo courage to fight whatever they were going through. One lucky child even got their very own Penta mask when the WWE Superstar came to visit them before the 2025 Royal Rumble event