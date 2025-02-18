WWE Star Penta Opens Up About The Cero Miedo 'Lifestyle'
While Penta might have only been a member of the WWE roster for just over a month, even the most casual fan will know who the words "cero miedo" are associated with. Literally translating to "zero fear" in English, the Mexican star has showcased that style of wrestling since his WWE arrival in January 2025, but the words have a much larger meaning to Penta. During a recent appearance on the "Insight" podcast, Penta explained how cero miedo is not just catchphrase or a style of wrestling, it's lifestyle in itself that has inspired his fans to fight through their darkest moments.
"To be honest. The cero miedo knows only the Lucha move, or the Lucha gimmick. Now it is the lifestyle. Because I know a lot of people in different parts, told me 'Penta thanks for the cero miedo. I conquered the cancer.' Different things about how you've inspired all this. When I hear this is like, Okay, I know what the responsibility on my shoulders is. I need to improve every day, my body, my mind, my heart, my soul, everything, because I know a lot of people, I inspire a lot of people. Cero miedo, this phrase is like lifestyle, now is the lifestyle I start with me and now everyone."
Despite only being in the company for a few weeks, Penta has become a fan favorite for a variety of reasons. However, he was adored in his home country, helping out local communities, telling children to stay in school, and even visiting sick children in hospitals to give them the cero miedo courage to fight whatever they were going through. One lucky child even got their very own Penta mask when the WWE Superstar came to visit them before the 2025 Royal Rumble event
Where Did The Saying Cero Miedo Actually Come From?
While the translation is easy to find, the reasoning behind why Penta says Cero Miedo so much actually dates back to his years in AAA. When he was originally gifted the Pentagon gimmick, it was said to be cursed as every man who had worn the mask before him had terrible luck during their careers, causing Penta to come up with the cero miedo catchphrase as a way to show no fear to the curse. However, where he got the inspiration to say it in the first place comes from a style of Mexican music that Penta is a fan of.
"The truth is, I love the Corridos. In Mexican music is the Corridos. In Mexico, there are the Los Buitres De Culiacan Sinaloa is the name of the band. And a lot of songs say, 'Cero miedo mi compa,' in English is like no fear my friend, something like that. But I started [hearing it], okay, I like it. I like it. In my first interview in AAA in Mexico. I need to do the promo and it is like how do I finish it? 'Cero miedo!' Just like my reaction was the 'Cero miedo!' Okay. After that, everyone [said to me] 'Hey, cero miedo!' is like, okay. I got it. I improved the cero miedo. Just the hands, you know, the T-shirts and everything. But the truth is cero miedo comes from the Corridos in Mexico."
Penta's signature hand symbol has also leaked into popular culture thanks to his friendship with George Kittle of the San Francisco 49ers, who has not only performed the hand gesture during games, but even made a surprise appearance with Penta after a recent "WWE Main Event" taping.
