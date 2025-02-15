Backstage News On Which Match Is Planned To Main Event WWE NXT Vengeance Day 2025

WWE NXT Vengeance Day 2025 is currently ongoing, with the opening contest still being contested as of this writing. That match is the NXT Women's North American Championship match between Stephanie Vaquer and Fallon Henley, and according to Fightful Select, the women's division will not only to open the show, but also close it, as the fatal four-way match for the NXT Women's Championship is reportedly set to main event.

The match is Giulia's first title defense after she ended the 276-day second reign of Roxanne Perez at the beginning of the year. Perez is also involved in the four-way title match, as is her longtime frenemy Cora Jade and her current roster as she prepares to transition to the main roster, Bayley. If Fightful's report is accurate, the match will close Vengeance Day despite the fact that NXT Champion Oba Femi is also defending his title on the card — just the third time in history an NXT Women's Championship match has main-evented over an NXT Championship match.