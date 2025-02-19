Matt Hardy Explains How Wildest Fan Interaction He Ever Had Took Place Via The Mail

With their engaging entrance and affinity for the extreme, Matt and Jeff Hardy remain top favorites amongst the professional wrestling fandom. Unfortunately, this popularity has caused some of their fans to go to extreme lengths as well.

During a recent edition of "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy," Matt recalled his craziest interaction with a fan, which he says came courtesy of the mail. "We had a PO box. There was a young lady who sent me a vial of her blood," Matt said, "and it wasn't small. It was a big vial of her blood.

"In the note, she said 'We've met, and I know you don't know me well, but we are connected, we are linked. I need you to take this blood, put it into a syringe and put it into your own blood vessels. If you put my blood into your blood vessels, then give me a vial of yours, this is my return address, and we'll always be linked. We can always feel one another.' It sounded like a script out of True Blood. It was wild."

Currently, Matt and Jeff Hardy reign as the TNA World Tag Team Champions, with their latest title defense taking shape at TNA Genesis. Through TNA's partnership with WWE, Matt hopes to cross paths with another fan favorite and former tag team champion, Jey Uso, for what he describes as a battle of their catchphrases, "Delete" and "Yeet." Until then, fans can see The Hardy Boys in action for a live edition of "TNA iMPACT" this Thursday, which will be followed by television tapings on Friday.

