Number One Contender's Match For Women's IC Title Announced For WWE Raw

For weeks, Ivy Nile has eyed up Lyra Valkyria and her WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship. This week, she has an opportunity to potentially meet with Valkyria one-on-one, but first she'll have to get through a member of Damage CTRL.

As announced by "WWE Raw" General Manager Adam Pearce on X (formerly Twitter), Nile will face Dakota Kai on tomorrow's episode of "Raw," with the winner earning a future Women's Intercontinental Championship match. There is no word on when this title match will specifically take place. Regardless, it will mark the first title defense of Valkyria's reign.

Valkyria captured the gold last month by defeating Kai in the finals of the Women's Intercontinental Championship tournament, simultaneously solidifying herself as the title's first ever holder. Since then, Valkyria has wrestled two matches, one of which saw her lose a Women's Elimination Chamber qualifier against "The Role Model" Bayley. Her other outing, which came in the 2025 Women's Royal Rumble, spanned 16 minutes before she suffered an elimination at the hands of Nile.

Should Nile overcome Kai in the upcoming number one contenders match, she will cement her first championship match of any kind since the April 22, 2024 episode of "Raw." There, she and 13 other women vied for the vacant WWE Women's World Championship in a battle royal. "The Man" Becky Lynch claimed the throne on this occasion by last eliminating Liv Morgan. On the other hand, a victory for Kai would set up a Women's Intercontinental Championship tournament rematch on the heels of her return from a concussion.