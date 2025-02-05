Backstage Update On Injury Status Of WWE's Dakota Kai Following Concussion

Dakota Kai will reportedly be back on the road for WWE soon after sustaining a concussion at the end of January. According to PWInsider Elite, the hope within the company is that Kai will be cleared to return to action on "WWE Raw" within the next few weeks. One of the outlet's sources said they believed Kai would be back at the end of February, if not sooner. Kai missed out on competing in the Women's Royal Rumble match over the weekend, which was won by a returning Charlotte Flair.

Kai was recently in the finals of the tournament for the Women's Intercontinental Championship, but was defeated by Lyra Valkyria. She defeated Zoey Stark, Shayna Baszler, and Katana Chance in the tournament to get to Valkyria in the final. Kai last competed in a tag team match with IYO SKY against Baszler and Stark on "Raw." Kai recently returned to the red brand in November after a knee injury that required surgery on her right meniscus. She was written off TV when Pure Fusion Collective's Baszler, Stark, and Sonya Deville attacked her backstage. Prior to that, she was sidelined for nearly a year after another knee injury when she tore her ACL in May 2023.

Damage CNTRL is also out another two members, with Asuka also rehabbing a knee injury that put her on the shelf last March. Kairi Sane is recovering from an arm injury that seemingly required surgery, as "The Sky Pirate" shared images of herself in a hospital back in January.