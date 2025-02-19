Booker T Says You Can't Question The Resume Of This Former WWE Women's & Divas Champ

Last weekend, WWE and A&E debuted a new competition show titled "WWE LFG (Legends & Future Greats)," with the likes of Bubba Ray, The Undertaker, Mickie James, and Booker T guiding sixteen hopefuls on their journey to potentially claiming a spot on the "WWE NXT" roster. While appearing on "The Takedown on SI," Booker specifically highlighted the expertise that James, a former WWE Women's and Divas Champion, brings to the table as a coach on the series.

"Mickie James, you can't question her resume, you can't do that," Booker said. "Mickie James has always been one to know how to stay in the party. She's always been around the main event, and the thing is, even if she wasn't the main event, she may be working with the person that's in the main event. She's worked at every level and every aspect of the card. She's worked at the bottom of the card, middle of the card, as well as the top of the card. Her expertise is just as vast as Bubba Ray, myself, as well as The Undertaker. You cannot question that not one bit."

Across her 26-year career, James has worked in promotions such as TNA Wrestling, the National Wrestling Alliance, and of course, WWE. In WWE, James enjoyed five reigns as WWE Women's Champion and one as Divas Champion; she boasted similar success in TNA with five Knockouts Championship reigns.

Behind-the-scenes, she has spearheaded the first-ever all-women's pay-per-view for NWA, known as Empowerrr, and later served as the Head of Female Talent and Creative Director for Ohio Valley Wrestling. Now, she has come aboard as a regular coach on "WWE LFG."

