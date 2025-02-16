WWE Women's US Champion Chelsea Green Proclaims Ban On Wedgies In Wrestling Matches

WWE United States Champion Chelsea Green was recently given a wedgie by former TNA Knockouts Champion Naomi. The champion is not taking the indignity lightly, releasing a new executive order on her social media.

"Earlier today, my cabinet and I held an emergency vote," Green wrote, following a description of the wedgie, which took place on a recent "SmackDown" episode. The vote was 99-1, citing an obscure, possibly made-up, penal agreement. "I hereby ban the use of wedgies in professional wrestling matches."

Green went on to say that she would not stand for the "tyranny" of wedgies, and promised "banishment" to anyone who uses the tactic in the future.

"This will be my final comment on the matter," Green concluded.

Green has been the Women's United States Champion since "Saturday Night's Main Event" on December 14, where she defeated Michin in the finals of a tournament to crown the inaugural titleholder. A former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion, first alongside Sonya Deville, and then Piper Niven after Deville was injured, the title is Green's first singles title in the company. Like Naomi, she was a TNA Knockouts Champion during her tenure with the company.

Naomi returned to WWE in 2024. Following a 2022 departure, which saw her walk out of the company alongside Mercedes Mone over creative frustrations, she wrestled for TNA, before returning in the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble Match as a surprise entrant. Naomi is also the current WWE Women's Tag Team Champion, alongside Bianca Belair, replacing the injured Jade Cargill.