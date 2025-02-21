WWE Hall Of Famer Eric Bischoff Explains Why You Can't Book For IWC

Since social media began to have a greater influence on the wrestling industry, there have been several personalities within the business who have vocalized their disliking towards the internet wrestling community. Whether it's the consistent criticism of matches and talent or voicing their hate towards booking decisions, the IWC is usually heard despite being a small portion of fans. Somebody who hasn't shied away from expressing his hatred towards the IWC is WWE Hall Of Famer Eric Bischoff, who recently shared some harsh words for those within the community on "83 Weeks."

"If you booked for the internet wrestling community to satisfy them, you'd be out of business very quickly ... you have such a small percentage of the audience that is active online. I'm not talking about casual viewers like me who check in every once in a while on social media just to see what's going on and kind of keep their finger on the pulse a little bit. I'm talking about the people that spend six, eight hours a day commenting on professional wrestling, most of whom have accomplished nothing in their lives."

Bischoff also believes that being critical is a "dopamine hit" for those in the IWC, and is disappointed that those who are negative have been able to make the most noise on social media. He then continued to speak about audience expectations, and how promotions should leave fans feeling satisfied.

"You have to give that audience enough of what they're looking for ... so that then when they leave the building and go, damn, that was fun. I can't wait to come back. As opposed to, 'this is awesome,' because somebody's doing some crazy s**t and busting their heads open."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "83 Weeks" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.