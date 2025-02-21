JBL Shares Misadventures On The Road With WWE Hall Of Famer The Godfather

WWE star John "Bradshaw" Layfield is currently serving as the guest host for "Something to Wrestle," with the veteran performer sharing stories from his years on the road. On a recent episode of the podcast, JBL looked back on the immediate lead-up to WWE WrestleMania 13, explaining how Charles "The Godfather" Wright almost ensured he and future tag team partner Ron Simmons didn't make it to the big event.

"Godfather picks me and Ron up, and he's gonna drive us to WrestleMania," Layfield said. "Godfather turns into ... the wrong hotel. We're supposed to be going to the arena. ... I realize he's about to drive through the window in the hotel lobby, and I'm not making this up. ... He has no idea where he is, and we realize he's higher than a freaking kite."

Immediately upon realizing that Wright was inebriated, Simmons and Layfield began yelling for him to stop before hitting the hotel. JBL clarified that the incident took place in the morning, implying that Wright had woken up and got high on the morning of WrestleMania. However, the passengers continued allowing Wright to drive them to the arena outside Chicago, Illinois.

"He's driving down the road and he goes, 'Did you guys see me almost drive through that window?'" JBL continued.

At that point, the duo finally asked Wright to pull over so one of them could drive the rest of the way. The three men made it to the show, which was JBL's very first WrestleMania. He teamed with Barry Windham but came up short in a four-way tag match. As for Simmons, he was still the leader of the Nation of Domination at the time, but the group was defeated by Ahmed Johnson and the Legion of Doom in a Chicago Street Fight prior to the main event.

