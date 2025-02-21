WWE Legend The Undertaker Looks Back On Crazy Night Rooming With Iron Sheik

There's no doubt that The Undertaker has had some wild nights in his day. But none get much wilder, or colder, than the night he had rooming with Iron Sheik. On his "Six Feet Under" podcast, Undertaker described the night, taking place in the winter of late 1989/early 1990 while he was in WCW. He revealed he and Sheik traveled and roomed together during a West Virginia loop, which Taker was at first thankful for. But the night took a turn after Taker returned to the hotel, showered, and went to sleep, while Sheik remained out at the bar with the other wrestlers.

"Around maybe 2:30 or so, Sheiky comes in...I'm sound asleep, and he comes in talking to me," Undertaker said. "'Mark. Bubba. Excellent bar Bubba.' I'm like 'Oh, okay. Thanks. I'm glad you had a good time. I just want to go back to sleep.' So...he crawls into bed...I doze back off. It was a couple of hours later. I wake up and I'm freezing to death. Just like brutally cold...I'm trying to process how it got so cold in my room. And then I kind of hear this noise, like "Hmph! Hmph! Hmph!' Like somebody's deep breathing, right?

"So I sit up and I look, and I think our room was on the second level...Sheik's out there [on the balcony] doing Hindu squats. Not in his tights, like his undertights, right? And he's out there, and he's doing Hindu squats...No shirt, just that. And there's steam coming off of his body. And I'm like 'Sheiky! What are you doing?' He's like 'Mark. The cold air baby. Excellent for your lungs! Ah! Beautiful!' And he starts doing more. I'm like 'Sheiky, can you close the door? I'm freezing in here!' He's like 'Okay baby. I'm almost done here.'"