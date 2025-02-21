WWE Legend The Undertaker Looks Back On Crazy Night Rooming With Iron Sheik
There's no doubt that The Undertaker has had some wild nights in his day. But none get much wilder, or colder, than the night he had rooming with Iron Sheik. On his "Six Feet Under" podcast, Undertaker described the night, taking place in the winter of late 1989/early 1990 while he was in WCW. He revealed he and Sheik traveled and roomed together during a West Virginia loop, which Taker was at first thankful for. But the night took a turn after Taker returned to the hotel, showered, and went to sleep, while Sheik remained out at the bar with the other wrestlers.
"Around maybe 2:30 or so, Sheiky comes in...I'm sound asleep, and he comes in talking to me," Undertaker said. "'Mark. Bubba. Excellent bar Bubba.' I'm like 'Oh, okay. Thanks. I'm glad you had a good time. I just want to go back to sleep.' So...he crawls into bed...I doze back off. It was a couple of hours later. I wake up and I'm freezing to death. Just like brutally cold...I'm trying to process how it got so cold in my room. And then I kind of hear this noise, like "Hmph! Hmph! Hmph!' Like somebody's deep breathing, right?
"So I sit up and I look, and I think our room was on the second level...Sheik's out there [on the balcony] doing Hindu squats. Not in his tights, like his undertights, right? And he's out there, and he's doing Hindu squats...No shirt, just that. And there's steam coming off of his body. And I'm like 'Sheiky! What are you doing?' He's like 'Mark. The cold air baby. Excellent for your lungs! Ah! Beautiful!' And he starts doing more. I'm like 'Sheiky, can you close the door? I'm freezing in here!' He's like 'Okay baby. I'm almost done here.'"
Undertaker Recalls Iron Sheik Blow Drying His Mustache
The fun didn't end there, however, as Taker would drift in and out of sleep for the next hour before being woken up to the sound of a blow dryer. Already annoyed and running on little sleep, Taker now found himself fascinated at what Sheik could be using a blow dryer for, given that the WWE Hall of Famer was famously known for shaving every part of his body. Eventually, curiosity got the better of Taker, and he walked to the bathroom to get a look.
"I pushed the door open, and he's standing in the mirror, his head's cocked back, and he's got a brush and a blow dryer, and he's doing his mustache," Taker said. "He's blow drying his mustache straight. He's like 'Hey Bubba. Do you need to go pee?' I'm like 'No Sheik, I'm just wondering what the hell you're in here blow drying.' 'Uh, you know daddy. I've got to make the mustache look perfect!' He's just blow drying it, and then he twists it all up."
It was at that very moment that Taker realized, as much as he admired and respected Sheik, that this would be the first and last time the two would room together, even if it meant a hit on Taker's wallet that he couldn't afford to take.
"I'm thinking to myself 'I know I don't have any money, I'm broke as hell. But...I can never room with him again,'" Taker said. "Like, I got absolutely zero sleep. And I didn't have buzz or anything to help me to go to sleep, cause I couldn't afford any booze. So yeah, it just went on and on. That was the longest night, I think, one of the longest nights I ever spent just listening to the Sheik do Hindu squats."
If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Six Feet Under" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription