WWE Hall Of Famers Undertaker & Godfather Share Differing POVs On Dicey Road Trip

While most wouldn't associate the two together, The Undertaker and Godfather have been long-time friends, and two of the key members of the backstage clique known as the Bone Street Krew. But the duo's friendship extended well beyond their time in WWE, going back all the way to when the duo were working the territories, which led to some pretty wacky hijinks occurring.

Advertisement

The two reminisced about one such moment on Taker's podcast "Six Feet Under," discussing a road trip they made with fellow wrestlers, Dirty White Boy and Dirty White Girl, from Nashville to Memphis. The show wound up being canceled due to an incoming snowstorm, one that the four got caught in after grabbing a bite to eat. Though they made progress driving back to Nashville in what Taker called the worst storm he'd ever seen, things then got dicey with 50 some miles left, when The Godfather decided to take the wheel back from Taker.

"I take off...I went at least 10 yards, and then I think I had to swerve to hit a deer or something," Godfather said. "So I turn the wheel. The car started spinning. Thank god I saved that deer's life. And because of the spinning, I tried to correct it, tried to oversteer, and somehow we ended up in a ditch."

Advertisement

Unfortunately for Godfather, Taker remembers the events a tad differently.

"There was no deer," Undertaker said. "Just to let me clarify...there was no deer. Absolutely no deer. It was like a scene in a movie. We're like this...from the road to the ditch, the car, the front right wheel is not touching anything. The car...it's just teetering. I had to go out through the driver's side so that the car did not flip into the ditch."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Six Feet Under" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription