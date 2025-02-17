AJ Styles Defends WWE HOFer's Position In Creative

This past weekend, it was reported that "Road Dogg" Brian James had been named the new co-lead writer for "WWE Smackdown." James began writing on the blue brand in 2016 and was eventually promoted as the lead writer on the show shortly afterwards. However, following WrestleMania 35 he stepped down from the role and was later released by WWE just three years later in 2022. Last February, James returned to the company and served as a color commentator on "WWE Main Event," but after the announcement that he would once again be writing for "Smackdown," the WWE Hall Of Famer received criticism online, leading AJ Styles to come to his defence.

"The Phenomenal One" responded to a tweet that insinuated James would do a poor job as the new co-lead writer for WWE's flagship show on Fridays, explaining that the six-time WWE Tag Team Champion was put in a difficult position during his initial writing stint.

"Before judging this guy from his past performance as the head writer. Just know that there was a man who picked it apart to the point that it was no longer his ideas anymore."

Styles clearly alluded to former WWE CEO Vince McMahon, who was serving as Head of Creative during James' first run writing on "Smackdown." Now that he's been given a second opportunity to write on the program, hopefully James will find more success working with WWE CCO Triple H this time around, rather than McMahon, who seemed to shut down many of his ideas.