Bully Ray And Tommy Dreamer Lambast AEW Ring Size Debate

AEW Grand Slam Australia took place this past weekend, with a card that featured several Australians in action. Coming out of the show, much of the discussion on social media centered on the size of the ring AEW used, noting that it was slightly smaller than their standard size. Rumors sprouted up that AEW hadn't shipped their own ring in time and had to rent one at the last minute, though a Fightful Select report later denied that claim.

Speaking on "Busted Open Radio," co-hosts Bully Ray and Tommy Dreamer emphasized the difficulty of shipping something as large as a ring, and referred to AEW's use of a smaller ring as a "growing pain" for the young promotion. Neither wrestler had a problem with the ring that was used or how it looked on TV.

"It took the WWE years and years and years to figure out a way to get rings in every part of the world," Bully said. "I understand that Tony Khan has a gazillion dollars. That doesn't mean he ever learned the do's and the don'ts and the how's and the how-not's of getting a ring to Australia."

"Never saw so much concern over a ring," Dreamer said. "Probably up until Bound for Glory, TNA has used a different ring on every television taping. ... Never invested in a ring and would always rent them out from local ring places. ... No one has ever said, 'That ring is different.'"

Dreamer stated that the TNA ring would often be presented in different sizes and configurations, but he never witnessed any fans complaining about the change. Instead, Dreamer believes that it's viewers nitpicking AEW because they don't like the product for their own reasons, and he suggested that the dissatisfied wrestling fans find a different show to watch.