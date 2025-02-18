Dave Meltzer On Rumors Of Josh Alexander In AEW

Former TNA World Champion Josh Alexander is currently one of the hottest free agents in professional wrestling as "The Walking Weapon" currently has interest from both WWE and AEW. Recent rumors and reports have suggested that Alexander has chosen AEW over WWE, but that has not been officially confirmed. However, Dave Meltzer was able to confirm a couple of things on a recent edition of "Wrestling Observer Radio" regarding Alexander's future.

"His TNA contract is up and obviously he was going to go to AEW or WWE, and it looks like AEW. The two things I do know is number one, he has decided where he's going, and number two, it's to whoever the highest bidder was for him. So in the story, that's AEW, but I know those were the two key decision things were provide the best for his family was the key, and somebody offered a better deal than the other person and that's the one he took." Meltzer noted that there will be disappointed fans no matter where Alexander ends up due to the tribalistic nature of some people on social media, but they will have to come to terms with the fact that Alexander made the decision he felt was best for his career at this time.

While no figures have been revealed at the time of writing, Alexander's potential deal with AEW could see him earning a healthy sum of money thanks to wrestling agent Barry Bloom, who Alexander hired to help with his negotiations. Bloom has represented the likes of Kenny Omega, Kazuchika Okada, and Will Ospreay in recent years, all of whom have secured big money deals with AEW over the past two years.

