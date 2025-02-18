AEW Star Cites Jack Black As Influence

Jack Black is one of the most beloved individuals in all of entertainment as he has managed to successfully blend his unique style of comedy into films, television, and music. From his lead roles in movies like "School of Rock" and "Kung Fu Panda," to his Grammy award winning work as one half of Tenacious D, it's easy to imagine people being influenced by Black's work, and one of those people is none other than AEW star Harley Cameron, who revealed in a recent interview on Sports Illustrated's "The Takedown" how much influence she has taken from the Hollywood star.

"I always was just so entertained by him and I always thought it was really cool how he has always mixed music with comedy, and I think that's like a really rare thing that people do. Again, I'm just very into the concept of mixing arts together, and it's only recent that someone actually referenced that to me and I thought 'oh yeah.' Like I really did grow up loving a lot of the stuff Jack Black did, and I thought it was very clever how he did his humor with his music, and now I find myself doing it and I'm like 'oh I think I was little inspired by him."

Cameron's talents as a musician have been put to good use in AEW as she not only sings her own entrance music, but she has used her music to get under the skin of the people she's feuding with. The latest example being Mercedes Mone, with Cameron performing her own version of Mone's entrance music, complete with a music video where Cameron is rapping alongside a puppet version of 'The CEO.'

