Dominik Mysterio Comments On WWE-TNA Partnership, Won't Say Joe Hendry's Name

WWE and TNA Wrestling's partnership has gotten the thumbs up from all quarters, be it fans or wrestlers, and the latest to give the relationship the seal of approval is Dominik Mysterio.

Mysterio recently appeared on the "Battleground Podcast" where he agreed with the hosts about WWE being in a sandbox of its own all these years. He believes that the partnership will help both parties.

"They [WWE] never really played well with others, as some might say. But I think this is huge. You know, this is such an amazing opportunity for not only WWE but for TNA as well. You know, I grew up watching all sorts of wrestling. My godfather, Konnan, was on Impact doing LAX, you know? So, like, I grew up on that, on those guys, and seeing that, like, Suicide and Christopher Daniels and all those guys. So now being able to go back and, you know, be in cahoots with them, like, that's pretty cool" he said.

The partnership will see wrestlers go to and fro between the two promotions, and Mysterio is keen to also join the fray. He boasted about dominating "WWE NXT" during his sporadic appearances on the brand, and has now vowed to go to TNA too. But, the Judgment Day star isn't targeting any specific TNA star, although he did — in a way — mention the man that should not be named, Joe Hendry.

"Dude, I'd love to show up on TNA, you know? Yeah, like, why not? I'd love to go and take over. I went down to NXT and took over NXT, so why not go down to TNA and take over TNA?" said Mysterio. "You know, I can't say I'm too focused on anybody in TNA ... but I don't like to say his name. I think we know who we're talking about. He just beat Dolph; I've beaten Dolph. So yeah, I'll just leave that at that."

Hendry, incidentally, appeared on WWE television even before the two promotions signed the deal.