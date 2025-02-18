WWE HOFer Eric Bischoff Is Brutally Honest About Recent MLW Appearance

Last December, WWE Hall Of Famer Eric Bischoff was given creative control for MLW's One-Shot event in New York City. The show was supposed to be a one-off appearance for the former WCW Senior Vice President, but earlier this month, he returned as an executive producer for the promotion's SuperFight 6 event. Bischoff becoming involved with MLW again came as a surprise to many, but in a recent interview with "SHAK Wrestling," he revealed the real reason behind his return. Bischoff shared his dissatisfaction with his performance at MLW One-Shot, and felt that he needed to redeem himself.

"I'm going to be really honest with you, I don't think I did a very good job out there in the ring. Ring rust not only applies to wrestling talent, it also applies to characters and I wasn't at the top of my game and it pissed me off ... I was fully prepared to go out there and have that be my last kind of in-ring wrestling appearance, but it wasn't what I wanted to end up with." Bischoff said. "That's why I'm motivated to go out there and do a better job because I didn't prepare as well as I should have ... I was rough around the edges my transitions weren't good, I kind of blanked out once during the whole thing and it was just an awful feeling."

Bischoff continued to explain that his approach going into SuperFight 6 was to prepare as if he's never booked a wrestling show before, and realized the routine he once followed for shows back then, is no longer suitable for him now.

