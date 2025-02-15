WWE Hall Of Famer Eric Bischoff Explains Decision To Do MLW Show

Furthering the story and its rich history, Bischoff recalled what a career-defining moment it was to meet Andre the Giant and share a drink with him. With fondness, he returned to the same place he sat decades ago to soak it all in before MLW aired later that evening.

"I sat at the end of the bar with Andre. He was seated, and Dusty [Rhodes] was seated, and I was standing," Bischoff recounted. Dusty called me over, which I'm grateful for, and introduced me to Andre because he didn't know who I was. I got to meet him, hang out, and have a beer with Dusy [and] Andre. I thought, you know, I just want to go to that very physical spot that I remember so vividly, and it's not there anymore because they expanded everything, so I knew about where it was. I stood there...and soaked it all in."

During his full circle moment, Bischoff oversaw the entire creative production once again at SuperFight 6, where Matt Riddle successfully defended his MLW World Heavyweight Championship against former champions Satoshi Kojima and Alex Kane. MLW's next show, Battle RIOT VII, will stream live on YouTube on Saturday, April 5, at Commerce Casino & Hotel in Los Angeles, California.

